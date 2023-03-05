Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 109.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 287,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

