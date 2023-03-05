Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

