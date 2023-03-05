Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower Company Profile

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

