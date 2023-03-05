Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 19,815 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,815 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $15,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StoneCo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $14,634,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.51 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

