Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 27,226 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of WestRock by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WestRock by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

