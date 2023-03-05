Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile



CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

