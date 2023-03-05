Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 448,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 383,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

