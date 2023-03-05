Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,232 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of APPS opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

