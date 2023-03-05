B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 495.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 495.63 ($5.98).

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.73) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.77) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.00) to GBX 555 ($6.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($29,323.04). Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Shares of BME opened at GBX 488.90 ($5.90) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 605.20 ($7.30). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 457.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,564.10%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

