BMO Capital Markets Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$36.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

First National Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

First National Financial stock opened at C$39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.81. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$41.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18. Insiders bought 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

