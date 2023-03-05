BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$92.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on Linamar and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Linamar Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$75.88 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.91.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
