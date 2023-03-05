BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$92.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on Linamar and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$75.88 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,869,000. Insiders have bought a total of 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

