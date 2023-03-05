BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$38.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 220.95%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

