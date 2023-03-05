Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

AME stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

