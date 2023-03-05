Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 43.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

