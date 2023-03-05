Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Polaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

