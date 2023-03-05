BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.