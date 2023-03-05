Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 75,610 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

