Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,811 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

