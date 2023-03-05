Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,188,000 after buying an additional 36,432 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,776,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,327,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

