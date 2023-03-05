Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

AUB stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.