Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Merchants worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

