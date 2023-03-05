Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Moelis & Company worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,744 shares of company stock worth $15,391,703. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $43.10 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

