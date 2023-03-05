Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

