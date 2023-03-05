Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,522 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $60.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

