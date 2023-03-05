Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 197,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.12 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

