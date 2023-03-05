Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 422,259 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 422,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $468,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $89,649,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $55,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $22,956,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $19,532,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Insider Activity

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

