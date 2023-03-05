Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.