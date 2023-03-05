Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 366,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SKX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,409 shares of company stock worth $3,666,079 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.