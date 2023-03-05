Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.45 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

