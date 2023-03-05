Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.7 %

AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.45. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

