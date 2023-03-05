Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $18.75

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Asana by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $7,873,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

