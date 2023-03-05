Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $347.20

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASM International from €375.00 ($398.94) to €378.00 ($402.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.05. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $381.00.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.