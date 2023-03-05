Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Target Price at $1.04

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

