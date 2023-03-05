Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT at $74.33

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTTAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

