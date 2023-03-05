Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

EFC stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -125.87%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

