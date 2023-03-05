Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $61.17

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. GMS’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

