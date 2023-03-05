Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $75.86

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 74.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $420.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

