Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $19.29

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.4 %

JWN stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.