Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $52.75

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

