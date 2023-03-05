Brokerages Set Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target at $3.65

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

