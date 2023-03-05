Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $54.75

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

