Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Price Target at GBX 1,103.67

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,103.67 ($13.32).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

WPP Price Performance

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($12.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 946.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 847.35. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22).

WPP Increases Dividend

WPP Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,500.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

