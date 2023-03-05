Brokers Offer Predictions for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.