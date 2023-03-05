Brokers Offer Predictions for UWM Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UWM in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

