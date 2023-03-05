Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

