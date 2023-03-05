Brokers Set Expectations for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of MEC opened at $15.30 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after acquiring an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $4,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

