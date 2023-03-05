Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $89.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

