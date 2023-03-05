Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WNS were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of WNS opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

