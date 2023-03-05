Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 328 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,194,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.8 %

Legend Biotech Profile

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

