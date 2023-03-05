Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

